Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Bloomington, IL

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 5.59. A 9-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until THU 3:00 AM CST. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.