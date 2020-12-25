Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Bloomington, IL

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 7.83. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.