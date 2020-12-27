Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.