It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.76. 18 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Bloomington, IL
