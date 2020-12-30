Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Bloomington, IL
