Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

