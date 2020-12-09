Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
