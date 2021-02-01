 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 17.12. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

