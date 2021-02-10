 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 2.75. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Australian town hit by worst flooding in a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News