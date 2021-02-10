Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 2.75. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.