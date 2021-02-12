 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -2.92. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

Local Weather

