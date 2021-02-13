It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9. A -7-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 2.72. A 7-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 2.69. A 2-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -2.92. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at 7.69. 6 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 3.04. We'll see a low temperatur…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 2.75. We'll see a low temp…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 8.49. Today's foreca…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 2.86. We'll see a …
For the drive home in Bloomington: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 2F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%…
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Snow ending in the evening followed by clearing overnight. Low around -5F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. C…