Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9. A -7-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

