It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at 1. We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from SAT 8:35 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
