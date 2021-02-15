It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 6. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
