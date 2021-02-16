Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. Today's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.