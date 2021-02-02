 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 19.57. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

