 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Yorkers go sledding in Central Park after more than 2 feet of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News