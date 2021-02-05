It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 2.86. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a r…
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. 25 degrees is …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 17.12. Today's forec…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 19.57. We'll see a low tem…
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expe…
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. Plan on a…
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. 25 degrees is today's …
Bloomington's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled u…
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Windy early...cloudy with rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds ESE …
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.