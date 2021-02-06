Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 8.49. Today's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.