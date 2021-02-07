 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 2.69. A 2-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

