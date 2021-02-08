It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 2.72. A 7-degree low is forcasted. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 2.86. We'll see a …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 8.49. Today's foreca…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 2.69. A 2-degree low is for…
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expe…
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. Plan on a…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 19.57. We'll see a low tem…
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Snow ending in the evening followed by clearing overnight. Low around -5F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. C…
Bloomington's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled u…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperature…