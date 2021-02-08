 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 2.72. A 7-degree low is forcasted. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

