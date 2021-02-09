It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at 7.69. 6 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
