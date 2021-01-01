Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Ice Storm Warning from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
