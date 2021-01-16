Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.