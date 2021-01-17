It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.7. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 1:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
