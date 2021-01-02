 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

