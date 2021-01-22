It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 13.61. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 25.2. Today's fore…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.7. Today's foreca…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect cl…
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. It should be a …
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. 26 degrees is today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 20.86. A 16-degree low is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts pos…