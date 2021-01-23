It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.7. 26 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 25.2. Today's fore…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 13.61. We'll see a low tem…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.7. Today's foreca…
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. It should be a …
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect cl…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 20.86. A 16-degree low is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts pos…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, …