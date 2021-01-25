It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 3:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
