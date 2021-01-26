 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

