It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 22.69. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
