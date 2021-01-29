It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
