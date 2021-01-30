Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 3:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
