 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Frostbite, hypothermia: How to stay safe in extreme cold weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News