 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.85. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News