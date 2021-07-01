The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
The Bloomington area received more than twice the average monthly total for rain in about a 96-hour period.
A declaration of local disaster has been issued by McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre in response to damage caused by severe storms that hit the area Friday through Sunday.
Emergency crews were busy late Friday and early Saturday rescuing people swept up or stranded by flash flooding across Central Illinois, including on Bloomington-Normal streets that were under 3 to 4 feet of water in places.
A flood warning remains in effect for much of Central Illinois through Sunday after more than 5 inches of rain was dumped across the Bloomington-Normal area Friday and Saturday.
National Weather Service is warning Central Illinois residents to be cautious during flash flood watch
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
