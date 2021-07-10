Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
