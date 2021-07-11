Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.