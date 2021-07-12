Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.