 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News