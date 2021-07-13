Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
BLOOMINGTON — Another gray day is possible for Bloomington-Normal on Tuesday.
A declaration of local disaster has been issued by McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre in response to damage caused by severe storms that hit the area Friday through Sunday.