It will be a warm day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
BLOOMINGTON — Another gray day is possible for Bloomington-Normal on Tuesday.
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Watch now: Central Illinois won't feel Tropical Storm Elsa remnants, but storms are back in the forecast
Central Illinois will be dry until a chance of thunderstorms begins Wednesday, continuing into the weekend.
The Bloomington area received more than twice the average monthly total for rain in about a 96-hour period.
