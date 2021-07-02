 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

