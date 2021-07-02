Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
The Bloomington area received more than twice the average monthly total for rain in about a 96-hour period.
A declaration of local disaster has been issued by McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre in response to damage caused by severe storms that hit the area Friday through Sunday.
A flood warning remains in effect for much of Central Illinois through Sunday after more than 5 inches of rain was dumped across the Bloomington-Normal area Friday and Saturday.
Emergency crews were busy late Friday and early Saturday rescuing people swept up or stranded by flash flooding across Central Illinois, including on Bloomington-Normal streets that were under 3 to 4 feet of water in places.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Today's weath…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on …
National Weather Service is warning Central Illinois residents to be cautious during flash flood watch
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees t…