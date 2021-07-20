The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
An intense series of thunderstorms in southwestern McLean County has caused extensive flooding of roads in the areas of McLean and Heyworth, especially along Kickapoo Creek.
National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook on Thursday in Central Illinois
Bloomington’s NOAA weather radio station is still off the air after a May lightning strike, but it could be back by the start of August.
BLOOMINGTON — Another gray day is possible for Bloomington-Normal on Tuesday.
