Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.