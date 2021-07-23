Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.