Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

