Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Bloomington’s NOAA weather radio station is still off the air after a May lightning strike, but it could be back by the start of August.
An intense series of thunderstorms in southwestern McLean County has caused extensive flooding of roads in the areas of McLean and Heyworth, especially along Kickapoo Creek.
Starting Friday and extending into early next week, ambient temperatures across Coles, Macon and McLean counties could touch the low- to mid-90s and dew points could measure into the low- to mid-70s.