Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. …
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see a…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It should be a fai…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. It shou…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Partly clo…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Bloomington’s NOAA weather radio station is still off the air after a May lightning strike, but it could be back by the start of August.
Starting Friday and extending into early next week, ambient temperatures across Coles, Macon and McLean counties could touch the low- to mid-90s and dew points could measure into the low- to mid-70s.