Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 102. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It should be a fai…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudle…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degree…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. It shou…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Partly clo…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Central Illinois.
A declaration of local disaster has been issued by McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre in response to damage caused by severe storms that hit the area Friday through Sunday.