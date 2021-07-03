The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bloomington area received more than twice the average monthly total for rain in about a 96-hour period.
A declaration of local disaster has been issued by McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre in response to damage caused by severe storms that hit the area Friday through Sunday.
A flood warning remains in effect for much of Central Illinois through Sunday after more than 5 inches of rain was dumped across the Bloomington-Normal area Friday and Saturday.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on …
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Emergency crews were busy late Friday and early Saturday rescuing people swept up or stranded by flash flooding across Central Illinois, including on Bloomington-Normal streets that were under 3 to 4 feet of water in places.
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees t…
The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms …