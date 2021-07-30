 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News