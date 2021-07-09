 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News